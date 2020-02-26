Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

