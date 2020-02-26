Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,915,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,755,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782,464 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 775,353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,222,000 after acquiring an additional 612,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several research firms have commented on MFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.