Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.99 and a 200 day moving average of $182.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

