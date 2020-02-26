Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cetera Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Office Properties Income Trust
Cetera Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Office Properties Income Trust
Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc
Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc
Unilever NV Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC
Unilever NV Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC
Allstate Corp Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC
Allstate Corp Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC
14,315 Shares in Johnson & Johnson Bought by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc
14,315 Shares in Johnson & Johnson Bought by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc
Cetera Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Cetera Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report