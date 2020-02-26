Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

