Cetera Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.84 and its 200-day moving average is $229.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,145,777 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

