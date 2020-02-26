Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

BBEU opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.

