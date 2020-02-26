Cetera Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 617,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 234,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

