Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 599 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,362,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,491,000 after purchasing an additional 139,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

