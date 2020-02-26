Cetera Advisors LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Copart by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 336,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,054,000 after purchasing an additional 108,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

