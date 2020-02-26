Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after buying an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 773.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after buying an additional 2,516,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,621,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,629,000 after buying an additional 75,130 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

