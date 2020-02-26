Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Stake Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Nutrien by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 177,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bernstein Bank cut Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

