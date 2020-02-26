Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 28,151 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.32.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

