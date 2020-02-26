Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

