Character Group (LON:CCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $261.00

Character Group plc (LON:CCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 261 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.53), with a volume of 17969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 373.50. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Character Group’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other Character Group news, insider Joe Kissane bought 7,378 shares of Character Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £30,249.80 ($39,791.90). Also, insider Richard King purchased 176,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £551,255.60 ($725,145.49).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

