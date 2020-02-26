Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $375.00

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 375 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.93), with a volume of 155031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($5.08).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

