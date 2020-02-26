VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $290.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 896551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.10).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 333.92. The firm has a market cap of $528.77 million and a P/E ratio of -151.69.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

