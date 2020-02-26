N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.05

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.05 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.91), with a volume of 314566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.90 ($0.92).

BWNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered N Brown Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 141 ($1.85) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt lowered N Brown Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. N Brown Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 130 ($1.71).

The stock has a market cap of $180.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.53.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

