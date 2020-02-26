First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

First Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Financial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

FFBC opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

