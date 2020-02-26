eBay Inc (EBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 20th

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.