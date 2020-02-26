Progress Software Corp (PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 16th

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the software maker on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Progress Software has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

