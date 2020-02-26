FutureFuel Corp. (FF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Shares of FF stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.98.
About FutureFuel
