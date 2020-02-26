FutureFuel Corp. (FF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of FF stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.98.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

