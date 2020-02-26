TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Cowen dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

