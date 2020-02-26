Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.18 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BIRG opened at GBX 3.55 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 606 ($7.97).
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
