Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.18 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BIRG opened at GBX 3.55 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 606 ($7.97).

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

