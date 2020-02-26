Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) Increases Dividend to GBX 21.50 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Saturday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Rights and Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RIII opened at GBX 2,130 ($28.02) on Wednesday. Rights and Issues Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,341 ($30.79). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,276.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,047.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.77.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

