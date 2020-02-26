Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) Increases Dividend to GBX 21.50 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Saturday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Rights and Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:RIII opened at GBX 2,130 ($28.02) on Wednesday. Rights and Issues Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,341 ($30.79). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,276.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,047.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.77.
About Rights and Issues Investment Trust
