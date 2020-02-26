Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (ASLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.27 on March 27th

Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ASLI opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.14) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.17.

Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

