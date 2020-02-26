UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from UIL’s previous dividend of $1.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UTL stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.73. UIL has a 1 year low of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 347.90 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.46.

In related news, insider Alison Hill bought 3,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £8,447.67 ($11,112.43). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.08 ($3,249.25).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

