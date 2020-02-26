Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc Plans Dividend of GBX 10.29 (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.29 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DPH opened at GBX 2,652 ($34.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,895.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,817.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,336 ($30.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,090 ($40.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

