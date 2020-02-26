Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Quartix stock opened at GBX 410.53 ($5.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 350.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Quartix has a 12-month low of GBX 238 ($3.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 430 ($5.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a research report on Monday.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

