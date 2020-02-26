Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Ultrapar Participacoes has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.1% per year over the last three years. Ultrapar Participacoes has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

