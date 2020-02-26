Southern Copper Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by an average of 39.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.