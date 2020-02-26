Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.