Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
E stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.
