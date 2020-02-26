Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives $29.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

