McKesson Co. (MCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
McKesson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McKesson to earn $15.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average is $145.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
