McKesson Co. (MCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

McKesson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McKesson to earn $15.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average is $145.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

