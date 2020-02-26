FNCB Bancorp Inc (FNCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

FNCB opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.