Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Huntsman has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

