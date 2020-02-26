Tristel Plc (TSTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tristel stock opened at GBX 461 ($6.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 335.92. The stock has a market cap of $206.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80. Tristel has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 460 ($6.05).

Tristel (LON:TSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 5.37 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tristel will post 1199.9999883 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Martin Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £63,300 ($83,267.56).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research report on Monday.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

