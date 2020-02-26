Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $211.92

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 211.92 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.74), with a volume of 8088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.74).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

In related news, insider Jeff Chowdhry sold 5,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £9,050 ($11,904.76).

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

