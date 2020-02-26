Reach PLC (RCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Reach PLC (LON:RCH) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RCH opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Wednesday. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 57.50 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.93 ($2.43). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $508.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.69.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach (LON:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

In other news, insider Anne Bulford acquired 11,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60). Also, insider Jim Mullen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

RCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Reach from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Reach from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.