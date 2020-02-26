Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

ONB opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

