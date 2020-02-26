HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $12.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

HCA stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock worth $11,101,625. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

