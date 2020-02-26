Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Plans $0.26 Semi-annual Dividend

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Tenaris has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tenaris to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

TS opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

