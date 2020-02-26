Northgate (LON:NTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $260.50

Northgate plc (LON:NTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260.50 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.55), with a volume of 1248790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.71).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northgate in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Northgate from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northgate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 401.67 ($5.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $333.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.21.

In related news, insider Martin Ward purchased 76,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £199,761.57 ($262,775.02).

Northgate Company Profile

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

