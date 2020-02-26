Allegiant Travel (ALGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $18.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

