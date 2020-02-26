Allegiant Travel (ALGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $18.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.61.
Several analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
