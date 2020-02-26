London Finance & Investment Group plc (LON:LFI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.55

London Finance & Investment Group plc (LON:LFI) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LFI opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and a PE ratio of 14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. London Finance & Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 35.50 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

