Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KOS opened at GBX 293.18 ($3.86) on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 338.50 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 581 ($7.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 434.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 472.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 805 ($10.59) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

