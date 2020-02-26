RTC Group plc (RTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 on June 1st

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RTC opened at GBX 65.25 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.19. RTC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 74 ($0.97).

About RTC Group

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

Dividend History for RTC Group (LON:RTC)

