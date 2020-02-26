Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $113.00

Shares of Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 114.75 ($1.51), with a volume of 671217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.46. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 million and a P/E ratio of -38.70.

Get Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.