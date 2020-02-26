Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $209.05

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 209.05 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 211.55 ($2.78), with a volume of 51340092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.35 ($2.95).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.87 ($3.58).

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

