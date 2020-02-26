Superdry (LON:SDRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $329.20

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 329.20 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 335.80 ($4.42), with a volume of 276399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373 ($4.91).

SDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Superdry to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 535 ($7.04).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 391.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 430.74. The company has a market cap of $267.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, insider Peter Williams acquired 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). In the last three months, insiders bought 16,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,327.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

